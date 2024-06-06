RDD organises capacity building training workshop on VRPR, GPDP

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, on Thursday had an interactive session with Self Help Group (SHGs) and other participants of two day UT level capacity building and training workshop on Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) at TRC Srinagar.

Dr Shahid, while interacting with the participants, emphasized the importance of understanding their duties besides learning and proper training from master trainers. He urged upon the SHGs and other participants to actively take part in formulation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan and help in poverty reduction in their areas.

Dr. Shahid highlighted that the main aim of these capacity building programs is to train those who work on ground and can contribute towards betterment of the department and the villages as well. He underscored the necessity for field functionaries to actively participate and engage in the training programs to effectively contribute towards development and betterment of their respective villages and departments.

Earlier, the RDD conducted a two day UT level capacity building and training workshop focused on master trainers for the Village Poverty Reduction Plan (VPRP) and Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). The workshop aimed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge for effective implementation of these plans at various levels.

The workshop trained over 200 participants including SHG members, cluster coordinators, account assistants, Panchayat secretaries, NRLM staff, CIS and data operators who have now become master trainers. The session was conducted by Resource Person, Shibabrta Kar besides thematic experts from Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj. During the workshop, hands-on training on VPRP components, steps and process cycles including preparation of entitlement plans, livelihood plans, social development plans and public goods, services and resource development plans was imparted to the participants.

In addition to the structured sessions, the workshop featured group presentations and a feedback and open house session, allowing the participants to share insights and discuss challenges. The training was designed to orient the participants on the concept and importance of VPRP and GPDP convergence, familiarize them with the process and necessary components of VPRP and provide knowledge required to prepare the VPRP plan. The target groups for this initiative included PRI functionaries, Gram Panchayat elected representatives and officials, other line departments’ field-level officials and Community Based Organizations (CBOs). The workshop employed interactive methods such as lectures, brainstorming sessions, subgroup discussions, guided reading, case studies, group activities and multimedia presentations to engage the participants effectively.