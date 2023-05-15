During an IPL match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a Rishabh Pant fan made a video slamming Urvashi Rautela for her obsession with the star cricketer.

In the video, the fan can be heard saying ‘Ratola’ ko hum chodenge nahin as he jokes about her. Although the video was indeed for fun purposes, it has not gone well with the stunning diva who shared the video and came down heavily on the man in the video.

Urvashi expressed outrage over the fan mispronouncing her name Rautela as ‘Ratola’. Sharing the video on her Instagram, she wrote, “Stop butchering my last name which is so precious to me. Words have meaning and surnames have power and blessing.”

A few of her fans also came out in her support and slammed the man for saying ‘Urvashi ko nahin chodenge.’

A user wrote, “She has worked hard and earned much fame. Please respect her, don’t speak such bad things guys please. Khud ko uski jagah par rakh kar dekho yaar fir pata chalega kitna bura lagta hai. Respect for Urvashi Rautela.”

“Urvashi stop giving importance to this chapris! They are just trying to get attention by using your name! As u know who you are,” commented another fan.