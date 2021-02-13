‘Rasode me kaun tha’ guy Yashraj Mukhate now makes Pakistan’s ‘pawri’ viral

Yashraj Mukhate, the music composer behind iconic viral tracks like ‘Rasode mein kaun tha,’ ‘Biggini shoot‘ and ‘Tuadda kutta Tommy.’ has come up with one more hit, and this one’s about a party.

And not just any party, it’s a ‘pawri.’

Mukhate uses a clip from a video of an influencer from Pakistan, which went viral. In the video, she is seen vacationing in a hilly, beautiful location of Pakistan and is heard saying, “Ye humari car hai,” and panning to the car, “aur yeh hum hai” and panning to her friends and ending with “aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai.”

As soon as the video went viral, netizens couldn’t hold themself from taking a dive into these wholesome ‘pawry’ memes.

Mukhate had soon made a mashup of the video, adding ‘Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai,’ in the caption.

After Yashraj shared the video, many celebrities started flooding the comment section with positive comments. The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “You and I.. it’s a pawrryyy..” “Petition to change party to PAWRI. let’s make it happen,” wrote Kusha Kapila.

Dananeer’s original video has also got over 50k views.

Mukhate’s has so far garnered over 18,00,000 views at present.

Earlier, the popular musician had converted some of the most snappy dialogues said by Shehnaz Gill. The video picked by him is the scene when Shehnaaz had an argument with her friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz, in a very distressed mode, conveys her feelings to other housemates and compares herself with a dog.

Yashraj Mukhate’s last viral track was based on Rakhi Sawant who shares her grievance against the ‘Bigg Boss’ housemates who had apparently dunked her water bottle in the swimming pool.