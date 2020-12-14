Rare Indian flying fox captured in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A rare mammal, the Indian flying fox (Pteropus medius, also known as the greater Indian fruit bat) was captured by wildlife department in a village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday afternoon.

Pertinently, Indian flying fox is a species of megabat found in the Indian subcontinent

Sources said that the Indian large flying fox was captured by Wildlife control room Devsar in Sangas Karwat village of Kulgam on Monday.

A large number of people rushed to the spot and clicked pictures of the mammal.

Wildlife Warden, South Division, Abdul Rouf Zargar said that they would release the mammal into the orchard after a medical checkup because it seemed it is wounded, adding that it forays into villages to eat fruits.

“We have to dispel myths associated with large flying fox (bats), like they being considered an ‘ill omen’. Bats are also territorial in nature, and do not like their space being invaded,” she said, adding that it is nocturnal and eat mainly fruits. (KNO)