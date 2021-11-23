Srinagar: Popular singer Waqar Khan’s ‘Rang Rangaun’ song with Nooran Sisters of ‘Patakha Guddi’ fame is breaking the internet in Kashmir.

Just 18 hours after its release, the song clocked over lakh views on YouTube and is widely being shared on other social media platforms.

An initiative of the ‘Mission Youth JK’, the song has been written by Nitishwar Kumar, who is the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, the video captures breathtaking visuals of Kashmir based Sufi shrines like Chrar-e-Sharif and Ashmuqam Ziyarat Sharif.

It also has visuals of popular tourist spot Tulip Garden and the apple orchards of Kashmir.

Waqar is a popular J&K based singer who is especially popular on social media for singing songs of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Now, his partnership with the Nooran Sisters has been well received by fans.

“You are a great singer @ waqar bhai you hv already proved but here with Nooran sisters is no doubt an achievement for you. You deserve much more,” wrote a fan on YouTube.

Khan too said he was happy to sing alongside the Nooran Sisters.

“I have always dreamt of seeing my name alongside the leading singers of the country . So yes guys ITS HAPPENINGGGGG!!! 2021 has been by far the most exciting year for me! Here i am presenting my first song under the label T-Series and that too with the legendary Nooran Sister’s Trust me! its a BIG DEAL for me and nothing makes me as happy as sharing this song with you. Thankyou Shahid Iqbal Choudhary sir and #nitishwarkumar sir for making this happen for me. You both have been such a great support to me all this while. Thankyou so much!” he said in a Facebook post.