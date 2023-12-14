Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been steadily moving closer to the ₹500 crore nett mark in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected roughly ₹10 crore nett in India on Wednesday. Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

As per the report, Animal, which opened to ₹63.8 nett in India in all languages on December 1, collected ₹10 crore on day 13, as per early estimates, taking its total at the domestic box office to ₹467.84 crore nett in all languages, so far. On day 12, Animal had collected ₹12.72 crore nett in India in all languages. Animal had entered the ₹300 crore club in just one week of its release, and has emerged as Ranbir’s biggest film.

Animal’s week 1 collection was ₹337.58 crore nett in India in all languages with ₹300.81 crore for Hindi alone. The pan-India film was released in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film had collected ₹33.45 crore in Telugu in week 1, while the film’s Tamil version earned ₹2.73 crore; Animal did a business of ₹52 lakh in Kannada and ₹7 lakh in Malayalam in week 1.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal released on December 1, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

While it has set the cash registers ringing, Animal has been labelled misogynistic by a section of viewers and critics. Animal boasts of extreme violence and has been slammed by many for glorifying toxic masculinity.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor’s Balbir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay set against the backdrop of crime. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist. Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Prithviraj, Siddhant Karnick also star in the film.

