Ramadhan starts today; LG greets people

Srinagar: Holy month of Ramadhan will begin in J&K on Tuesday

“The first day of the fasting month of Ramadhan will be on Tuesday in J&K. The Crescent moon has been sighted, and there is enough evidence,” Mufti Nasir said. He added that after thorough consultations with a 10-member committee, which includes Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Rehmatullah, and other Islamic scholars, it has been unanimously decided that the first day of the fasting month will be Tuesday in J&K.

Mufti Nasir extended his greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of the beginning of the fasting month, stating that people should pray and read the Quran in this month and seek repentance from the Almighty. He also announced that the first Tarawih (late-night prayers) will commence on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his hearty greetings to the people at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the beginning of the sacred month of Ramzan. May this holy month bring peace, prosperity and joy for everyone”.