Srinagar, Feb 28: Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam Friday said that the crescent moon has not been sighted, thus, the first day of Ramazan will be on Sunday.

Grand Mufti said that no witnesses or shreds of evidence were received from anywhere about the sighting of the Ramadan moon today. “Therefore, the first day of fasting will be on Sunday,” he said.

As the sacred month of Ramadan approached, Kashmir was abuzz with preparations. The valley’s mosques were filled with worshippers offering Friday prayers, while the streets resonated with anticipation for the blessed month.

Across the valley, devotees express their joy at the arrival of Ramadan, a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and togetherness. “This month is a blessing for us. We eagerly wait for it all year to cleanse our souls and seek Allah’s mercy,” said Sahil.

In downtown Srinagar, women preparing for Ramadan said the month represents the spirit of unity and generosity. “The best part of Ramadan is how it brings everyone together—whether for prayers, iftar, or helping the less fortunate,” said Nusrat Jan from Rainawari, Srinagar.

At Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid, devotees gathered in large numbers, hoping for a peaceful and uninterrupted Ramadan. “We come here for spiritual guidance. It is important that our places of worship remain open and accessible during this holy month,” said Bilal Ahmad from Hawal.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ) has urged authorities to ensure unrestricted religious gatherings. The organisation also expressed hope that Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr Molvi Mohammad Umar Farooq, will be allowed to carry out his religious duties freely.

With the first Taraweeh (special night prayers) set to begin, Kashmiris look forward to a spiritually fulfilling Ramadan, marked by devotion, charity, and communal harm.