Saturday, February 24th 2024
Rajnath Singh’s Visit to Jammu and Kashmir postponed

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur district has been postponed.

“The visit will now take place later,” Defence officials

The officials, however, gave no reasons for the postponement of the visit but said a fresh date for the tour would be intimated later.

Rajnath was scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Command Hospital and interact with the Army Commanders during his visit to Udhampur on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

