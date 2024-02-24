Rajnath Singh’s Visit to Jammu and Kashmir postponed

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur district has been postponed.

“The visit will now take place later,” Defence officials

The officials, however, gave no reasons for the postponement of the visit but said a fresh date for the tour would be intimated later.

Rajnath was scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Command Hospital and interact with the Army Commanders during his visit to Udhampur on Saturday.

