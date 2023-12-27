During his Jammu visit to assess the security situation following an ambush on Army vehicles resulting in four soldier casualties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated, “Every soldier is akin to family to us.” He underscored national solidarity, affirming zero tolerance for any threat against soldiers. Singh commended security and intelligence agencies’ role in thwarting attacks, pledging comprehensive government support for enhanced surveillance.

Expressing concerns over the recent attacks, Singh urged heightened vigilance among troops, lauding their valor and sacrifices. He acknowledged the inadequacy of compensation in compensating for soldiers’ sacrifices, assuring unwavering government commitment to soldiers’ welfare and safety.

Singh highlighted the Indian Army’s strengthened capabilities and advancements, positioning it as more potent and equipped than before.

The Defence Minister’s visit coincides with ongoing investigations into Army operational lapses and civilian deaths in the Poonch sector, generating public outcry in Jammu and Kashmir. He is anticipated to meet local residents and families of the deceased civilians, followed by a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

Enhanced security measures have been instituted across Jammu during Singh’s visit, aligning with Army Chief General Manoj Pande’s recent review of the Union Territory’s situation.

