Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna made a rather peculiar statement while expressing his joy over the successful lunar landing of India’s historic Chandrayaan-3 mission. His remark congratulating the supposed passengers of the spacecraft has now become the subject of online ridicule.

Chandna, who was attending the inauguration of the Khelo India Centre at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur, stated, “We were successful and made a safe landing, I salute all our passengers who have been sent in Chandrayaan.”

Everyone is proud to see chandrayan land on moon 🤩



Meanwhile here's sports minister of Congress 😂

"I salute the passengers who went in Chandrayaan"



Ashok Chandna, Government of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/3893VFHl2f — Yash kulshrestha (@y1ashk) August 24, 2023

This statement, however, raised eyebrows as there are no astronauts (passengers) on board Chandrayaan-3. Consequently, social media users have taken to mocking Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna for his peculiar comment.

Prior to this, Chandna had also offered his prayers for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, contributing to the widespread anticipation and excitement surrounding this significant mission.