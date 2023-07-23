Srinagar, Jul 23 : Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman on Sunday forecast fairly widespread precipitation during next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that on July 24-25, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected.

On July 26-28, he said, no large change is expected.

Regarding rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 9.0mm, Qazigund 22.3mm, Pahalgam 17.4mm, Kupwara 4.5mm, Kokernag 2.8mm, Gulmarg 19.4mm, Jammu 1.2mm, Banihal 4.2mm, Katra 48mm, Bhaderwah 1.8mm and Batote 19.3mm.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.3°C, Qazigund 18.9°C, Pahalgam 13.9°C, Kupwara 17.0°C, Kokernag 17.1°C, Gulmarg 11.0°C, Jammu 24.5°C, Banihal 17.6°C, Batote 18.0°C, Katra 21.2°C and Bhaderwah 18.7°C. (GNS)