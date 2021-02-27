In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Rain-triggered landslides shut Srinagar-Jammu highway; more showers expected for next 24 hrs

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy rains triggered landslides along the Ramban-Ramsoo stretch, officials said.

The authorities concerned said that the restoration work on the highway will resume once the rain stops completely.

 

“Landslide debris clearance will start as soon as the rain stops,” an official stated.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall are likely to continue over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad over the next 24 hours, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hail also on the horizon.

In view of these predictions, the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir will also remain under an orange alert on Saturday, with the advisory instructing residents to ‘be prepared’ for rough weather conditions.

