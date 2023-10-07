A fresh Western Disturbance would hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday even as the weatherman here has predicted rains and snowfall from October 09 to 10.

Director Meteorological department, Sonum Lotus told that partly cloudy with a brief spell of rain is expected today at isolated places of Kashmir.

He said that the weather conditions would remain fair to partly cloudy across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

There is a possibility of rain and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from Oct 09 to 10, Lotus said, adding that the main activity will be on October 10.

He further said that the weather would remain mainly dry from October 11.

From October 14 to 20, the weather would remain mainly dry while a brief spell of rain/snowfall over higher reaches cannot be ruled out, although chances are less, he added.

The weatherman has advised farmers to postpone harvesting on Oct 09 and 10.

(With inputs from KNO)