Rahul speaks to Karra over border situation

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today spoke to JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra to enquire about the situation on the borders and asked the party cadres to render all sorts of help and assistance to the civilan people affected in Pakistan shelling besides extending full cooperation to our forces and administration in the situation.

He shared the grief and pain of the families of those martyred and prayed for recovery of the injured. The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has lauded the armed forces for the brave action against the terrorist camps in POJK and Pakistan and said that the entire nation is behind our forces to eliminate terrorism.

Expressing pain and shock over the loss of number of precious lives and injuries to several civilians , in the heavy Pakistan shelling in several areas all along the LOC especially in Poonch ,Rajouri,Kupwara and Baramulla Districts ,JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra alongwith Working Presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder and other senior leaders have strongly condemned Pakistan for targeting Civilian population as well as religious places, violating all international norms. The international community should take cognizance of Pakistan”s violations and targeting of Civilian population out of frustration and condemn it in Strongest manner besides imposing sanctions on her,the party urged.

Party has shared the grief of the families of those martyred in Pakistan”s action and prayed for early recovery of the injured. PCC President has asked party cadres along the border areas to render all possible help to the affected population and the forces as well administration at this juncture. All young turks have been asked to organize the volunteers for all sorts of assistance in any situation. He also directed young turks in the party to volunteer for blood donations and all other necessary help to the needy in different areas. PCC President spoke to several senior leaders in the addicted border belt to discuss the current situation.

The signatories include former MP Ch Lal Singh, Mula Ram. Th Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Jahangir Mir Ex Chairman Leg Council, Ved Mahajan Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Yash Pal Kundal, MLA Rajouri Iftikhar Ahmed, DCC President Rajouri Shabir Ahmed Khan ,President DCC Poonchh Rajinder Singh Kaka,Bhushan Dogra and others.