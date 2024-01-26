New Delhi: Today, President Droupadi Murmu will spearhead the 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in Delhi, joined by esteemed Chief Guest French President Emmanuel Macron. This grand parade promises to highlight India’s rich cultural tapestry and formidable military strength.

Here’s a 10-point overview of this significant event:

Theme and Participation: This year’s parade revolves around the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra Ki Matruka’, with the participation of 13,000 special guests. Historic Women’s Prelude: Over 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments will lead the parade, featuring the inaugural all-women tri-service contingent and women pilots showcasing “Nari Shakti.” Scheduled Events: The Republic Day parade is set to commence at 10:30 am and last for 90 minutes, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial. International Presence: Kartavya Path will witness a remarkable march past by the French armed forces, including a 30-member band contingent and a 90-member marching contingent, followed by a flypast featuring French Air and Space Force aircraft. 61 Cavalry: The parade’s mechanized column will be led by the 61 Cavalry, the world’s only active Horsed Cavalry Regiment, raised in 1953. Indian Navy’s Contribution: The Indian Navy contingent, led by Lt Prajwal M, will include 144 men and women Agniveers, with a tableau depicting ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation.’ Indian Air Force Display: The IAF contingent, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, comprises 144 airmen and four officers, showcasing the prowess of the Air Force. DRDO Showcase: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will exhibit critical systems and technologies, focusing on ‘Women power in protecting the nation in all five dimensions – land, air, sea, cyber, and space.’ Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police: Women personnel will lead the contingents of various forces, emphasizing their integral role in the security apparatus. Border Security Force: Assistant Commandant Monika Lakra will lead the Border Security Force marching contingent, symbolizing the dedication of women across different security forces.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)