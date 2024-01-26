SRINAGAR: In a spirited celebration of India’s 75th Republic Day, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Kashmir marked the occasion with multiple functions across Kashmir hospitals, with the main function held at its head office in Bemina, Srinagar.

The Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr.Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar led the patriotic proceedings by unfurling the national flag in the presence of scores of dedicated health employees who had gathered from various corners of Kashmir.

The event was a symbol of unity and commitment as health professionals, amidst their essential duties, came together to honour the nation on this significant day. The tricolour fluttered proudly, embodying the spirit of freedom and resilience that the country stands for.

The main function held at DHS Kashmir’s head office featured a heartfelt rendition of the national anthem, instilling a sense of pride and camaraderie among the attendees. Director Health Services Kashmir delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the crucial role healthcare plays in the nation’s progress and well-being.

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Kashmir extended a compassionate gesture by distributing employment orders to the next of kin of employees who had valiantly served and unfortunately lost their lives during their active duty within the department, under SRO 43.

Meanwhile, the 75th Republic Day was today celebrated at Govt Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and at all its Associated Hospitals, with patriotic fervour. The main function was held at the Government Medical College’ campus. Dr (Prof) Masood Tanveer, Principal unfurled the National Flag.

Present on the occasion were Administrator, Mohamad Ashraf Hakak; HODs of Various departments, Medical Superintendents of Associated Hospitals, faculty members, consultants, doctors, para-medical staff and students of various courses.

Similar functions were also held in all Associated Hospitals including SMHS, Super speciality Hospital, Bone & Joint Hospital, CD Hospital, Kashmir Nursing home, Children Hospital, Psychiatry Hospital, Lal Ded Hospital, SDH Hazratbal and GB Pant Hospital where concerned Medical superintendents and HODs unfurled the National Flag.