In the midst of escalating communal riots in Haryana, a powerful message of unity and peace is making waves on social media through an old Doordarshan song titled “Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe.” Directed by the renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai, the song was released in 1993 with the aim of promoting brotherhood and communal harmony.

Subhash Ghai revealed the inspiration behind producing the cult song. He explained that the country was reeling from the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, and the atmosphere was charged with tension. People were tragically losing their lives in communal clashes, leaving the entire nation deeply disturbed.

During the making of a film, Ghai received a call from a secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The official sought the film industry’s collaboration in sending out a message of brotherhood to the people. Without hesitation, Subhash Ghai agreed to take on the responsibility of creating a song that could potentially bridge the divide and foster understanding among communities.

As the song “Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe” resurfaces on social media platforms, its message of unity, integrity, and communal peace continues to strike a chord with the public. At a time when tensions run high and divisions threaten to tear communities apart, the song serves as a poignant reminder of the power of art and music to bring people together.

In the video superstars of those years including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rajnikanth, Chiranjeevi, and many others sing to children including their own asking them to promote peace and communal harmony.

The video resurfaced on the internet after the ongoing communal clashes in Haryana.