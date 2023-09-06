Hyderabad: A prominent distribution company has offered Rs 1000 crore to secure exclusive rights of Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2

The entire film industry has been buzzing about Pushpa: The Rule, the eagerly awaited sequel following Allu Arjun‘s National Award victory. The film is currently in the production stage and is scheduled to hit theatres in 2024 summer.

Mythri Movie Makers, the project’s production company, has not signed any contracts. They appear to be waiting for even more substantial offers from the biggest names in the industry.

Pushpa: The Rule, a pan-India release, reportedly has a Rs 450-crore budget, reflecting its grand scale and ambitions. Surprisingly, the sequel is attracting twice as much attention in terms of OTT and distribution rights just like Pushpa Part 1.

The question on everyone’s mind right now is how the creators will navigate these incredible offers in the coming days. With the film’s reputation skyrocketing, all eyes are on Pushpa 2, eagerly awaiting its release and the game-changing decisions that await.

Pushpa: The Rule will star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing the villain.