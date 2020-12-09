Pulwama encounter: All three Al-Badr militants killed, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Three militants of Al-Badr were killed and a civilian injured in an encounter in Tiken area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all three Al-Badr militants have been killed in Pulwama Encounter.

A civilian was also injured during exchange of firing, he was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be stable.

Pertinently 201 militants have been killed so far this year in Kashmir Division.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Tiken.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight. (GNS)