Srinagar: Kafeel ul Haq, young Climber from Ratnipora village of Pulwama district won three top medals in Climbing competition which was held in New Delhi at IMF Wall.

Kafeel, a Class 9 student of Ratnipora Higher Secondary School and player of Sunridges Mountaineering Club Ratnipora won silver medal in speed climbing and silver in Bouldering and Bronze Medal in Lead Climbing in Sub Junior Boys category.

The 27th North Zone Sports Climbing Championship qas held in New Delhi at IMF Wall this week.

11 Climbers from different age groups boys and girls took part in the championship but only four of them succeeded in winning eight medals for the Union Territory.

Other Climbers from J&K Arundeep Singh senior men’s category won silver in speed and lead climbing, while Shilpa Chadak International Climber Senior Women’s category won silver in Lead and Speed Climbing.

Ankit Singh Sub junior boys category won bronze medal in speed climbing.

“Kafeel ul Haq was the main attraction of the competition who entered in the final of all the three events despite having no professional shoes during participation but still he went ahead of many national level climbers of different states during the competition,” Syed Mohsin Andrabi, his coach and Manager of the climbing team.

Mohsin said all the credit of our performance goes to J&K Sports Council, J &K Tourism department and Mountaineering Association of J&K for sponsoring and building of infrastructure and efficient organisation of events in the J&K UT.

Mohsin Andrabi who is also Joint Secretary of Mountaineering Association of J&K requested Honourable Lieutenant Governor to direct Secretary J&K Sports Council , J&K tourism department to construct a wall in Tehsil Kakapora number of boys and girls climbers have already taken part in different national level competitions in the past.

“This area is considered the genepool of climbers in the state,” he said.