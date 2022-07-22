SRINAGAR, July 22: Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the naming of schools, roads, and buildings after martyrs and eminent persons under the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

As a mark of respect and acknowledgment of the exceptional contributions toward the security and development of the Union territory, the identified institutions will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, in Jammu province, the institutions will be renamed after Martyr Const. Rajinder Kumar, Martyr Const. Raj Kumar, Martyr Ct Naseeb Singh, Martyr SPO Jalal Din, Martyr Ct. Shamim Ahmed, Martyr HC. Raghu Nath, Martyr Sep. Joginder Singh, Martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh, Martyr Ct. Raj Kumar, and Martyr Ct. Jagdev Singh.

Similarly, in the Kashmir region, the institutions will be named after Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi, Martyr Reyaz Ahmad Lone, Martyr Rfn. Mohammad Safeer Khan, Martyr Para Trooper Shabir Ahmad Malik, Martyr Rfn. Abdul Hameed Chara, Martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, Martyr Sgct. Ghulam Mustafa Barah, and Martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad.