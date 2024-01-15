SRINAGAR: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police RR Swain on Monday said that the war on drugs is not against the public but against those who are involved in this trade and are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of public durbar in Kupwara, the police chief, said that public cooperation is important to win this war against drugs and against the masterminds who are involved in this trade.

“We have a deep understanding that how imprtant public cooperation is and my officers always convey this to me and if we behave responsibly with the public they will cooperate in every situation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that police differentiates between those who are the masterminds of this drug trade and those who are working on the ground as their pawns. “My officers always say that we cannot work without people’s cooperation, while keeping in mind that police is a service. We are thankful to public for extending their support and this not juts a lip-service but straight from my heart as public cooperation is very important.”

Adding further, DGP said that police Special Police Officers (SPOs) are part of police family and they understand their issues as well. “We always try to provide help to SPOs, their families and children through different welfare schemes of the police and also try to induct them under regular police, which we also done on various occasions.”

Talking about the public durbar, he said that this is the first time they have moved out of station headquarters to hold the grievance redressal programme at district level. “The aim is to provide relief to the public and help resolve their grievances through such programmes as people face a lot of issues,” he said—(KNO)

ADVERTISEMENT

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)