PUBG is back! Battleground Mobile India pre-registration goes live on Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre registration has gone live in the country on Google Play Store for Android, as promised. While the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date is yet to be officially announced, reports speculate it could happen sometime in early June.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration also offers exciting rewards available only for Indian players. The game will offer PUBG Mobile-like gameplay experience but with less violence, more privacy, and security, among other things. Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration for iOS is not open just yet.



Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration link is already live on the Google Play Store. To pre-register, head over to the Battlegrounds Mobile India application on the Google Play Store and click on the ‘pre-register’ button. That’s it. Users will be notified when the game is launched and is available to download and play. Krafton had said there will be 4 exclusive pre-registration rewards, including the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Battlegrounds Mobile will be quite different from PUBG Mobile global version. All the players will be fully clothed when they land on a map, the game will have less visual bloodshed comparatively and the blood will be in green instead of red. Though the maps could be similar to PUBG Mobile, they could have different names and most importantly, PUBG Mobile player IDs and achievements may not be retained. The game could have exclusive in-game content like events, limited edition costumes, and much more.

Lastly, Krafton is focusing on privacy and parent controls for minors below 18 years old. All the user data will be stored locally as per the government of India guidelines. Minors will require to enter the mobile number of their parents or guardians in the game to verify parental consent. Additionally, they can only play the game for three hours a day. The in-app purchases are restricted to Rs 7,000 per day.

As per the description on the Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India is “a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing on the battlegrounds. A free-to-play, multiplayer experience, in Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad based or even one-on-one.”

Follow these two simple steps and you are good to go.

Step 1- Open Google Play Store on your Android device and search Battlegrounds PUBG mobile India

If you can’t find the game on the play store, click on this link.

Here is the link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile

Step 2- Click on “Pre-Register” button if available.

Now you pre-registered for the Battlegrounds PUBG mobile India. You will get the rewards for Pre-Registering once the game is released in India. If the version is unsupported or there’s no option for pre-registration, you have no option but to wait for the official pre-registration to begin.

If your Google Play Store is stuck on the loading screen and you’re unable to access the pre-registration page, you can follow these steps to solve this problem.

Step 1 – Open the app settings of the Google Play Store

Step 2 – Find family option there

there Step 3 – In the Family settings, find Parental control and turn it ‘on’ .

and turn it . Step 4 – Click on the Apps and Games option and set it to “Rated for 3+”

Now click on the link again – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pubg.imobile

The game comes with an age restriction & is only available for the 16+ age group. If you are below 18 years, you need to give the mobile number of your parent or guardian to verify your account.