PUBG announces return to India; to make $100 million investment

Chandigarh: Almost after two months after popular mobile game PUBG—PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds—was banned in India, the PUBG Corporation, the created of PUBG has announced, that it would be launching its game once again in India.

This will be a new game created specifically for the Indian market.

Posting from their verified account on Instagram, they wrote: “Coming soon”. Adding the hashtag, #PUBGMOBILE.

Additionally, the company said it plans to make investments worth $100 million in India, one of the largest markets of PUBG Mobile, to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries ecosystems.

“Thanks to overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG esports in India, the company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions,” it said in a statement.

PUBG was among the 118 mobile applications additionally banned in India by the Union government in September, citing national security concerns.

This included PUBG Mobile, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.