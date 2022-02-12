Imagine what happens when a fan proposes Pakistani actor Mahira Khan!

Mahira received a message from a fan recently who wanted to propose to her. “Mahira Ji, can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira,” he wrote.

To his surprise, she responded: “Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years.”

Earlier Mahira hit back at a troll who called her a ‘bhikhari (beggar)’. “Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion (Terrorist country, terrorist religion),” wrote a Twitter user.

The post was deleted afterward but not before a screenshot was taken by fans.

Seemingly angry, Mahira gave it back in filmy style: “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.”

In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, due to the ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film here. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects.

Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Mahira spoke about the ban on Pakistani artists. “I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?” she said.

Mahira added that she was approached for web shows but she turned down the offers as she was ‘scared’, even though the content was ‘amazing’.

“But I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, ‘No, come on yaar, you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices.’ So I don’t think I will do that anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even if it’s on digital or in any way,” she added.