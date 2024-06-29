Prophet of Islam gave message of peace to humanity: Andrabi

SRINAGAR: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board (MoS), Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, attended the Seerat Conference as the Chief Guest at New Bonvivant English School at Aali Masjid Hawal in Srinagar. A large number of invited delegates, staff, and students of the school participated in the conference.

Dr. Andrabi, in her address, emphasized the need to disseminate the message of brotherhood and moral excellence of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW) among the new generation so that they are led to a blissful and impactful life ahead.

“The Prophet of Islam gave the message of peace and harmony to the whole of humanity, and this message remains relevant in all ages for the whole world. In order to gift a life full of peace, compassion, and tolerance to our new generation, we need to teach them the messages from Prophet Mohammed (SAW),” said Dr. Andrabi.

She said that the great prophet’s teachings are a boon for humanity, leading to a blissful and inclusive life.

“We can simply come out of the myopic, fragmented thought processes by following the teachings of the Prophet of Peace. Such interactive programmes involving young minds are of great importance for a just, peaceful, and progressive society where morality and spirituality are in the driving seat,” said the Waqf Board Chairperson.