Prominent cleric Maulana Mubarak Mubarki passes away

Srinagar: Renowned Islamic scholar and preacher, Maulana Mubarak Mubarki, president of Bazm-e-Tawheed and Khateeb of Bazar Masjid, passed away on Friday, leaving behind a legacy of faith, unity, and service.

Known for his wisdom, humility, and deep commitment to Islamic teachings, Maulana Mubarki touched countless lives through his sermons and religious guidance.

One of his family members said that his funeral will be held in two parts – first at 2:30 pm at his residence in Sanat Nagar, and later at 4 pm at Bohri Kadal Chowk near Bazar Masjid.

He said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is expected to lead the funeral prayers at Bazar Masjid.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Dr Umar Farooq also expressed deep sorrow over his demise, calling it a personal loss.

“A few weeks ago, I visited him to inquire about his health. Despite his frailty, he recognised me and spoke with warmth and clarity. His death is a misfortune for Kashmir,” he said.