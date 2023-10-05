SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 26 Crores in Kupwara. Speaking at a public event at Boys Higher Secondary School, the Lt Governor shared the development journey of Kupwara district over the past three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the significant capacity building in the infrastructure sector in the border district. The projects launched today reflect the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for Kupwara’s residents.

“Jammu Kashmir is now a success story in the country. Our economic growth shows resilience and strength, bringing about substantial achievements in various sectors and enhancing the lives of the people in the Union Territory,” the Lt Governor remarked.

After years of neglect, Kupwara and other districts are now connected to the mainstream of development, witnessing the growth of a vibrant and inclusive economy. Various initiatives and a comprehensive implementation approach are meeting the needs of disadvantaged sections of society, he said.

In the current fiscal year, the J&K administration aims to complete 3241 projects to ensure future growth and progress in all areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous fiscal year, 2444 development projects were completed, and grid connectivity was provided to Keran and Machil for the first time in 73 years, enabling progress in 19 Panchayats near the LoC.

The Lt Governor reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to harness the substantial tourism potential of Kupwara.

“We have given a significant boost to the tourism sector to improve the socio-economic conditions in this beautiful region and provide expanded opportunities for the youth,” he stated.

Sinha urged PRI representatives to encourage farmers to participate in PM Fasal Bima Yojana and other agricultural schemes. He also stressed the importance of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) to facilitate the formation of Farmer Producer Organisations.

In response to the demands raised by PRI representatives, the Lt Governor assured that all necessary steps would be taken to enhance mobile connectivity and boost sports facilities in the district.

He also called on citizens to fulfill their responsibility to the government by paying for services, emphasizing that capable individuals should pay their power bills to enable the government to waive bills for the less fortunate.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, reiterated the administration’s commitment to unlock the district’s potential across various sectors.

The projects, valued at Rs 26.84 crores, inaugurated by the Lt Governor, include the construction of NTPHC at Nowgam, Langate; the construction/upgradation of Dhani Tadd upto Prada Pandov road at Tangdar; the upgradation of a 5-km road from Pandith Pora Langate via Al Maqsood Colony Hajan; the construction of an 08-room building at HSS Warnow Lolab, and Water Supply Schemes at Machil, Athrota, and Tangdar.

Present at the event were Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr. Piyush Singla, Secretary Revenue; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara; Riyaz Mir, President Municipal Council Kupwara; members of PRIs & ULBs; senior officials, and a large number of people.