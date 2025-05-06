Prof. Verma inspires NIT Srinagar students

SRINAGAR, MAY 6: Prof. H. C. Verma, one of India’s most celebrated physicists and educators, delivered an inspiring address at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday and urged them to look beyond the narrow goals of competitive examinations like JEE and NEET and instead embrace scientific inquiry as a lifelong pursuit.

In his keynote speech, Prof. Verma emphasized the value of curiosity-driven learning over rote memorization. He encouraged students to engage deeply with the fundamentals of Physics and Mathematics, citing unsolved problems in Physics that require fresh and imaginative thinking. “Real science begins where textbooks end,” he said, stressing the need for innovation and original thought.

Prof. Verma also highlighted the pressing environmental challenges facing the world today. He called on the academic community, especially young scientists and engineers to incorporate sustainability into both research and daily practice. “Water conservation and the responsible use of natural resources should be core concerns in scientific development,” he said.

Prof. Verma expressed his gratitude to the Department of Physics for hosting the event and fostering a vibrant academic culture at NIT Srinagar. Expressing his appreciation, Prof. Verma thanked the Department of Physics for hosting the event and fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence and critical thinking.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, expressed his deep appreciation for Prof. Verma’s visit and its lasting impact. “We are honored to host Prof. H. C. Verma, whose teachings have ignited scientific curiosity across generations,” he said. The session was organized by Prof. M. A. Shah, Dean of Alumni Affairs at NIT Srinagar, who delivered the welcome address. Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Atikur Rehman also praised the initiative.