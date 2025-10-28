Prof. Naseem Shifai gets Khilʿat-e-Hajni award

Srinagar: Renowned Kashmiri poet Prof. Naseem Shifai has been conferred with the Khilʿat-e-Hajni Award by Halqa-e-Adab, Sonawari Hajin, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Kashmiri literature and poetry.

Prof. Shifai, one of the most celebrated voices in contemporary Kashmiri poetry, is known for her evocative verses that reflect the subtle emotions and resilience of Kashmiri life. A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award (2011) for her poetry collection Na Tschay Na Aks, she has authored several acclaimed works that have enriched the corpus of Kashmiri literature.

Her poetry, often noted for its lyrical depth and social sensitivity, bridges traditional aesthetics with the modern consciousness of Kashmiri identity.

Heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Naseem Shifai on this well-deserved honour from Halqa-e-Adab, Sonawari Hajin.