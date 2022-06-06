Srinagar, June 06: Additional Director General PIB Chandigarh/Srinagar Rajinder Chaudhry today said the government’s developmental initiatives and pro-people policies need to be highlighted by utilizing different media and social media tools.

Chaudhry was charing an Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) meeting organized by Press Information Bureau, (PIB) Srinagar. The meeting is convened to provide a platform for IMPCC members to highlight their activities and initiatives.

The meeting was conducted in offline mode for the media units stationed in the Kashmir region after two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Participants from Jammu and Ladakh joined the meeting via virtual mode.

The meeting highlighted that there is an essential need for strengthening inter-media relations between different units of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Central Government departments in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

During the meeting, emphasis was put on chalking out a robust media plan and efficient coverage for the first-ever upcoming National Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir and also to have a special focus on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The meeting called upon the media units to focus on better synergy, cooperation, and improvement in quality content concerning highlighting the initiatives and welfare programs of the Central Government. The meeting chalked out a strategy to highlight the ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ program being organized to mark the completion of eight years of the government.

The participating representatives were apprised of the need to present content in line with the challenges posed by the rapid changes in the media scenario at national and international levels.

Chairing the meeting, Chaudhry said that all media units of the government need to ensure that the content of news and other government-related communications should cater to the needs of the target audience.

Urging all participants to maintain coordination Chaudhry stated that the purpose of holding IMPCC meetings is not limited to maintaining the Inter Media Group relations but also to understanding the functional difficulties of different media organizations and finding a solution to the problems confronting them.

He informed the meeting that several schemes and initiatives launched by the central government in the recent past have shown very positive and encouraging responses and there is a need to bring forward positive stories.

Representatives from various departments besides media units participated in the meeting. Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau J&K, Ladakh Ghulam Abbas conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Salman Qazi, Deputy Director, Regional News Unit, Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar highlighted the role and activities of DDK. Media and Communications Officer, PIB Srinagar Majid Pandit talked about the activities and initiatives undertaken by PIB.

Public Relations Officer, Defence Srinagar Col Emron Musavi briefed the participants about the role and contribution of the defense department in the region. Deputy Director (AV) DIPR Deepak Dubey highlighted the role of DIPR and Satish Vimal, Program Executive (PEX) explained the activities of All India Radio Srinagar. Shahid Lone, Field Publicity Officer talked about the activities undertaken by Regional Outreach Bureau.

Ramesh Chandra, Deputy Director, talked about the activities undertaken by AIR and DDK Leh. Shri Ramesh Raina, Deputy Director, RNU AIR Jammu talked about the activities of the regional news unit. Renu Raina briefed about the activities of AIR Jammu. Program Executive, Anajana Badyal explained the programs and other activities carried out by AIR Poonch. Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Jammu Prof Dilip Kumar talked about the initiatives of the institute.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by the chairperson.