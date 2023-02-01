Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has finally showed off her daughter, Malti during the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony.

Chopra and husband Nick Jonas held their daughter in the audience at the event, where they sat next to Sophie Turner.

The ceremony was the first public outing the couple had made with the baby.

While the Jonas brothers took the centre stage, little Marie and her mumma, Priyanka cheered for them as they sat in the first row. The photos of Nick and Priyanka’s little munchkin have now gone viral across social media platforms.

Jonas, along with his brothers, were honored with a star at Monday’s Walk of Fame ceremony as Jonas Brothers members.

Both Priyanka and Nick kept their daughter out of the spotlight since her birth. Priyanka had recently revealed in an interview with Vogue how she felt about the trolling surrounding her daughter, “Just because I don’t want to make my or my daughter’s medical history public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were,” the 40-year-old actress had stated in the interview.

Besides the photo, Priyanka even shared a video from the event where Malti can be seen sitting on her lap and Malti’s Dad, Nick is giving his acceptance speech.

Later, Priyanka posed with Oprah, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara and many other female celebrities from Hollywood.

“So proud of you @anastasiasoare! Happy 25 years! You’re so inspiring to the founder in me and to the woman I am,” the Bollywood star wrote, congratulating Anastasia Soare on her globally recognised makeup brand.