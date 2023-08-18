Kulgam, Aug 18 (KNO): A private security guard of District Hospital Kulgam was on Friday arrested on charges of withdrawing Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent of district hospital Kulgam, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a security guard has fraudulently withdrawn Rs 33 lakhs from the official account of the Medical Superintendent of Kulgam Hospital. “After Medical Superintendent found that a large sum of money had been withdrawn from his account without his knowledge, he took up the issue with the police,” he said.

An investigation by the police revealed that the accused security guard identified as Gowhar Ahmad Thokar, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of South Kulgam had frequently withdrawn the amount from Medical Superintendent’s account. “He has been charged with cheating, forgery, and using false documents,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a police official confirmed the incident and said that a case under FIR number 148/2023 under sections 467, 468, and 471 IPC has been registered against him, while all the money has been recovered from his procession—(KNO)

