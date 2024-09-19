Pristine Kokernag spring to gushing Lidder: Anantnag records impressive voter turnout

ANANTNAG, SEPTEMBER 18: In the verdant valleys, nestled amidst the stunning Himalayan foothills, Anantnag district, known by its vast number of springs, as the ‘Land of Countless Springs’, today witnessed an impressive voter turnout in the first phase of General Elections to J&K Legislative Assembly, which commenced today.

As the dawn broke today on polling day, long and serpentine queues were being witnessed across the majority of polling stations, with eager voters ready to cast their ballots. The district is spread across seven assembly constituencies; 41-Dooru, 42-Kokernag (ST), 43-Anantnag West, 44-Anantnag, 45-Srigafwara-Bijbehara, 46-Shangus-Anantnag East and 47-Pahalgam, with 844 polling stations established across the district for smooth polling process.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm all over the district with people coming in large numbers to cast their ballot, showcasing their commitment to exercising their democratic rights.

At the Larkipora polling station of Dooru Assembly Constituency, an energetic voter Sabzar Ahmad, after casting his vote, expressed hope that by casting a ballot one can contribute towards the development of their area by choosing the right representatives. “I cast my ballot with the sole hope that my village will witness some sort of development in terms of basic amenities”, said Sabzar Ahmad, an entrepreneur by profession.

Voters from varied age groups actively participated in the democratic process, highlighting the active engagement of youth alongside seasoned voters. “This is our chance to have a say in who represents us,” said a first-time voter, Shahid Farooq, at Mattan polling station of Shangus-Anantnag East Assembly Constituency. The young voter excitedly clutched his voter ID, and waved his voter slip, showcasing his enthusiasm-filled desire to cast his vote. Several other young voters echoed this sentiment of Shahid, highlighting that the election is a vital opportunity to address local issues, from development to employment.

Similarly, an elderly voter, Zaina Begum aged 110 years, at Ranbirpora Polling Station of Shangus-Anantnag East Assembly Constituency expressed that her vote is mainly for the sole purpose of addressing basic amenities. “I voted with the hope of getting better facilities for me as well as my future generations”, said elderly Zaina Begum, while showing her inked finger.

As the day progressed, the polling booths remained busy in other constituencies like 42-Kokernag (ST), 43-Anantnag West, 44-Anantnag, 45-Srigafwara-Bijbehara and 47-Pahalgam, a testament to the determination of people of Anantnag towards the power of democracy. Various community outreach programs played a crucial role in encouraging participation, with various organizations working to raise awareness about the importance of voting. Other initiatives of the government like specific polling stations namely Pink Polling Stations, Green Polling Stations, Youth Polling Stations, and PWD Polling Stations, among others, also played a crucial role in creating some sort of interest and enthusiasm among people for voting.

At Pink Polling Station 85-Dooru of Dooru Assembly Constituency, the all-women staff of the polling station called this step of government part of women’s empowerment. The women officials echoed this sentiment together that this step also generated some sort of interest among the public as these polling stations have been established with all required facilities.

As the sun was about to set over the picturesque landscape of Anantnag, the district emerged not just as a location on a map but as a vibrant participant in the democratic process.