Principal Secy PDD calls for accelerated installation of smart meters across J&K

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal, Friday chaired a meeting convened to review the progress of various projects being carried out for augmentation of power sector and strengthening IT and Communication Divisions of J&K PDD here at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting discussed various aspects and issues related to implementation of Information Technology in JKPDD, status and progress achieved for various ongoing projects under RAPDRP, SCADA/DMS, RT-DAS, installation of smart metering, AMC, consumer friendly customer care service and measures undertaken for feeder management and billing issues.

Addressing the meeting, Rohit Kansal called for taking advantage of modern technology in power sector to improve the power supply across Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed upon Engineers to develop consumer friendly information technology modules for generation and timely delivery of power bills to ensure target revenue realization.

Kansal asked the engineers to expedite all ongoing projects and ensure their timely completion for the public benefit.

He directed the concerned to accelerate groundwork for installation of smart meters and other projects across Jammu and Kashmir. He also stressed upon the concerned to focus on strengthening of IT Cell of both the divisions for prompt disposal of the public complaints regarding power supply, electricity bills and other related issues.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary was informed that several measures have been taken up to improve the power supply besides timely generation and delivery of power bills and it was assured that the same will be further improved.

While taking review of ongoing projects and progress made under various schemes, the meeting was informed that the works taken up in the twin districts under various schemes are at different stages of completion.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Managing Director, KPDCL, Mohammad Aijaz, Secretary (Tech) Bashir Ahmad Dar, Chief Engineer (CE) (Distribution) Aijaz Ahmad Dar, CE Transmission Hashmat Qazi, CE Projects Javed Yousuf and CE, M.Y Baba, besides, Nodal officer, Smart metering, CEO, IT&C Bemina.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary inspected Customer Care Solution Center/Data Center, Bemina and took stock of its functioning.

While interacting with the Engineers and Customer care Executives, Rohit Kansal stressed upon them to work with added zeal and dedication to ensure prompt and effective public delivery system.