Principal Secy APD reviews achievements under HADP

SRINAGAR, JULY 24: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD), Shailendra Kumar, today convened a meeting of Directors, Joint Directors, Provincial Heads, Scheme heads and other concerned officers of the Agriculture and allied departments to assess the physical and financial achievements under Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP), CAPEX and CSSs for the financial year 2025-26.

The meeting had detailed discussion on implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP). Different Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented by the department of agriculture and allied department came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, Shailendra Kumar highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different projects of HADP and CAPEX and CSSs.