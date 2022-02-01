Saudi Arabia has conferred the `Personality of the Year Award’ on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his contribution to the film industry.

This is a part of newfound camaraderie between Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Salman Khan.

Taking to his Instagram, Salman Khan shared a picture from the ceremony in which he can be seen receiving the ‘Personality of the Year’ Award at Joy Awards 2022.

In the caption, he wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser … it was lovely meeting with you [email protected]”

Salman Khan’s acceptance speech video also flooded the internet, in which he reflects on his journey as an actor.

“You saw me when I was about 12 years old and now I am 56,” he said in reference to the video montage showcased at the award ceremony, featuring his career highlights.

Organized by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Joy Awards 2022 recognizes artistic achievements, awarding celebrities across various genres and categories.

In December last year, Salman Khan had promised to shoot his next movie in Saudi Arabia,

Saudi Arabia recently hosted its first-ever film festival and lifted the ban on cinemas

“From our side, we promise that we will come here more often, we will do our best to entertain you, we will get our movies here, we will get our concerts here, we will give you my kind of entertainment, good, clean, enjoyable entertainment,” said Salman after meeting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman last year.

He praised the government for a change in the environment in Saudi Arabia. “I was here a few months ago in Dammam, I saw change then, and I see in these few months a tremendous change all over again. The fact that we are performing here for the first time is a change. I see the change on all your faces, I see smiles on your faces, and what better than having a smile on your face,” he had said.