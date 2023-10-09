SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements ahead of the visit of President Draupadi Murmu to Srinagar.

Lt Governor appraised the preparations for the convocation of the University of Kashmir to be graced by the President.

He also reviewed the security arrangements and directed for implementation of a meticulous traffic plan during the President’s visit.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh also chaired a joint meeting of senior officers of Police, CRPF, Army, and Intelligence agencies today in the Conference Hall, Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements regarding the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Srinagar.

During the meeting, security arrangements put in place for the president’s visit including detailed deployment en route and in & around the venues were deliberated upon.

The deployment of manpower from different forces and intelligence agencies and coordination aspects were also discussed in the said meeting. DGP J&K also took a review of the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone.

ADG CRPF J&K Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Hqrs/Coord PHQ M K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Hqrs./CIV PHQ B S Tuti, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, AIG CIV PHQ Dr. G V Sundeep Chakravarthy, Col.15 Core Prashant Daiya, SSP Security Kashmir Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, SSP PCR Kashmir Skowkat Ahmad Shah, SSP SB CID Kashmir Aftab Ahmad, SSP Traffic Srinagar Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir R. P. Singh, Joint Director Hqrs SSF Mushtaq Ahmad & SP Telecom Srinagar Fayaz Yaseen attended the meeting.

Addressing the officers, DGP stressed optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP. He directed the officers that proper briefings should be ensured for all the personnel deployed. He also emphasized patrolling and night domination. He stressed on maintaining alertness for which he advised a system of random ‘nakas’ and joint patrolling to be put in place to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city. DGP emphasized upon the officers to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements and enjoined Int agencies to share any intelligence on a real-time basis.

DGP stressed for optimum use of resources and utilization of technology & security gadgets including CCTV cameras as part of deployment. He said that a comprehensive communication network must be ensured to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements.

While discussing traffic arrangements, DGP directed taking all necessary measures while keeping in mind that commuters do not face unnecessary hindrances due to security restrictions.

Officers attending the meeting briefed the DGP about the security arrangements put in place in connection with the VVIP visit. They also apprised him in detail about the security measures being taken in their respective jurisdictional areas.