SRINAGAR: Ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of Air Force Station, Jammu, Air Commodore Sagar Singh Rawat, Vayu Sena Medal, stated on Friday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is prepared to respond to any eventuality and has implemented all necessary measures to counter the threat of drones from across the Indo-Pak border in Jammu.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, AoC AFS Jammu, expressed the readiness of the air force to tackle any challenges that may arise.

“We are prepared for any eventuality, and all measures are in place,” said Air Officer Commanding (AoC) Jammu, Air Commodore S S Rawat, in response to a question regarding drone threats. He added that comprehensive measures have been taken to counter these threats.

When asked about the success rate of IAF’s surveillance operations, Rawat stated that most of the operations have been successful. “Our platform is capable of efficiently conducting surveillance and reconnaissance,” emphasised the AOC. Rawat also highlighted that the IAF operates in coordination with the Army during such operations.

The Air Force recently conducted a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation, led by the Jammu-based 130 Helicopter Unit (Condors), in response to the Himachal Pradesh floods. Commanding officer of the unit, equipped with Mil Mi-17 helicopters, Irfan Juriyal, underscored the importance of helicopters for the challenging terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I can confidently say, through your media, that people can trust us, and we are available to rescue them from any natural calamity or disaster-like situation,” stated Juriyal, who also serves as the CO of the Helicopter Unit.

AOC Rawat welcomed the participants and extended greetings on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

Wing Commander Juriyal further explained, “During such situations, we do face challenges, as many people being evacuated may feel hesitant and lack confidence when they see a large machine like the MI-17 Helicopter.”

“But our Garud Commandos play a vital role in restoring the confidence of those trapped, ultimately saving their lives. People can trust us, as we are always available to assist during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations,” assured the IAF officer.

Juriyal added, “The operation was challenging due to the topography of the area, but our teams, including the Garud Commandos and trained crew, remained vigilant and executed the evacuation in a highly professional manner.”

Wing Commander Juriyal emphasized the exceptional coordination between the operational team and the command system team, highlighting the key role played by the technical and mechanical teams in successfully carrying out the operation.

(With inputs from KNO)