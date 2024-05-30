Preparations Begin for Vote Counting in Jammu and Kashmir

With the conclusion of voting in all five parliamentary seats of Jammu and Kashmir, preparations for the counting of votes have intensified. The vote counting process is set to begin on June 4 at 8 AM in the respective parliamentary constituencies, with a trial run scheduled for May 31.

As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the trial for the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency will take place and counting will be held at SKICC Srinagar. For Baramulla Seat, counting will be held in Degree College Baramulla. On the other hand, counting of votes for Anantnag- Rajouri seat will be held in Degree college Anantnag.

Jammu parliamentary seat will take place at MAM College Jammu and Polytechnic Vikram Chowk. Approximately 400 personnel will be involved in the trial run. Overall, a total of 2200 employees have been trained for the vote counting process, with 1500 designated for duty on counting day and the remaining kept on standby.

In Jammu, vote counting will cover seven assembly constituencies at MAM College and eleven at Polytechnic. To ensure accuracy and prevent errors, employees will adhere to a specific dress code for each assembly constituency at both locations. An election official disclosed that 265 tables will be installed at MAM College and Polytechnic, with an additional 35 tables designated for service voting. Each table will be manned by a counting assistant, counting supervisor, and micro supervisor, with AROs stationed at separate tables.

During the trial, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other election materials will be transported from the strong room to the counting centers and then returned. The trial will commence at 8 AM, with employees expected to report by 6 AM. All trained personnel have been instructed to be present.

The Jammu parliamentary seat has 37,404 registered service voters. As counting day approaches, the anticipation and anxiety among politicians and their supporters are palpable. Many constituencies, particularly those centered in Kashmir, are witnessing fierce competition among prominent candidates.

Representatives will be present at the counting centers, and a large number of supporters are expected to gather outside. Meanwhile, with voting completed across all five seats in the state, many politicians and their supporters are seen in a relaxed state, some even visiting tourist destinations to unwind before the results are declared—(KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)