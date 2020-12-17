Pre-register for Covid vaccine : How to download, register on CoWIN App

COVID-19 has crippled 2020, and with the vaccine around, there might be some relief finally. To make things systematic and easy for all citizens, the central health ministry has introduced the CoWIN digital platform. The new platform, which is also available as the CoWIN app allows users to self-register for the vaccine.

The new CoWIN platform allows real-time monitoring of the COVID-19 vaccine delivery. With the self-registration open for people, the CoWIN app even records data and enables people to get vaccinated. Also, the app is free to download for all citizens.

“One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app – administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgment module, and report module,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

CoWIN App: How To Register

Here’s how to register for the COVID-19 vaccination using the CoWIN app:

Step 1: Download the CoWIN app on your phone from the Google Play or App Store. Do note, the link is yet to go live.

Step 2: Register yourself on the app by filling in all the details, and get a date for vaccination. Submit the application.

Step 3: Once done, you will get a date and time for the vaccine shot.

Going into the details, the administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. The administrators can create sessions via these modules, allowing the vaccinators and managers to be notified with real-time updates.

Next is the registration module, which applies for people to register for the vaccine. The CoWIN app will upload data in bulk on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors. Lastly, the vaccination module will verify the beneficiary details and update the status. Once done, the beneficiary will get the acknowledgment.

The final acknowledgment module will be sent via an SMS to beneficiaries. Also, QR-based certificates are generated after one gets vaccinated. Finally, the report module will prepare the reports on the vaccine sessions that have been conducted. Details like the number of people who attended or dropped out will be recorded and reported.