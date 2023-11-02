Srinagar, Nov 2: A student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged 2nd Place in the ‘Policy Presentation on Municipal Finance’ competition part of Prajatantra 2023 held in New Delhi this week.

Mehvish Wani, a student of Master of Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurial Management (MTIEM) from Department of Humanities, Social Sciences, and Management (HSS&M) has won 2nd Place in the ‘Policy Presentation on Municipal Finance’ competition. In the previous year’s edition of Prajatantra, she also won 2nd prize for the same.The ‘Policy Presentation on Municipal Finance’ contest focuses on the critical task of formulating policies related to Municipal Finance, a vital aspect of contemporary governance.The participation of the team from NIT Srinagar was coordinated throughout by Dr. Nasir F. Butt, Assistant Professor, Department of HSSM.Prajatantra is India’s premier youth festival celebrating democracy. This year, the event offered an energetic platform where young individuals gathered to engage in discussions and deliberations on various political and civic issues.The event was organized by the Praja Foundation, in collaboration with the Urban Youth Unit of the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), and received support from UN-Habitat and Friedrich Nauman Foundation South Asia. Spanning three days, it attracted a diverse array of participants from different backgrounds, ideologies, and regions.The central theme of Prajatantra’23 was ‘Inclusive and Participatory Urban Economies,’ emphasizing the economic significance of our cities.The competition featured three rounds: the Qualifying Round, the Semi-Final, both conducted online, and the Grand Finale, held in New Delhi from October 29th to November 1st, 2023.Participants were also tasked with meeting officials from their local municipal bodies to gain practical insights into governance and administration, making the event not only engaging but also highly informative.

