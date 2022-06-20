Srinagar, Jun 20 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings on the eve of International Day of Yoga.

In a message, the Lt Governor observed that practice of Yoga enables people to live a healthy life, enhances mental and physical strength and creates perfect harmony between the body and mind.

“Yoga and Yogic practices are beautiful ancient gift to mankind for comprehensive health and wellness as well as emotional stability to meet modern life challenges successfully. Yoga has become a public movement for health at the global level. I urge everyone to make Yoga an integral part of life”, the Lt Governor said.



This year’s theme for International Yoga Day “Yoga for Humanity” has immense significance. During the last two years, the people around the world suffered due to Covid pandemic. In the trying times, Yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings. It will bring people together through compassion, kindness while fostering a sense of unity and joy, peace, happiness, harmony within the community.