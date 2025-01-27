SRINAGAR, JANUARY 27: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Temporary shifting and permanent raising of Sopore Tap Line near Lalad Amargarh, the shutdown of 33KV Delina-Sopore Line shall be observed due to which Receiving Station at Sopore-II shall remain off while power supply to the Sopore Town, Amargarh, Krankshivan Colony and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 29 January, 2025.

Similarly, to carry out the Augmenation of 0.1 ACSR to 0.2 ACSR of Nehalpora Markundal Line, the shutdown of 33KV Nehalpora-Markundal Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Markundal, Naidkhai, Shahgund, Aglar shall remain off while the power supply to Naidkhai, Markundal, Sumbal, Ankhul, Gundboon and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 29 January and 01 February 2025.

Also, to carry out Evacuation of power from GIS Tengpora Grid Station, the shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora KP Bagh Line and GIS Tengpora Exhibition Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar and Rajbagh shall remain off while power supply to the KP Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh and Danderkha areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 29 January, 2025.

Further, to carry out the work of installation of 33 KV isolator on 33 KV Bemina Exhibition Line, the shutdown of 33KV Bemina-Exhibition Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at GIS Batmaloo, Court Complex shall remain off while power supply to the Batmaloo Adda, Moominabad Batmaloo, Court Complex Mominabad areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 02 February, 2025.

In order to carry out the balance left over work by way of erection of poles as well as laying of new conductor, the shutdown of 33KV Bemina KP Bagh Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Rakhiarth shall remain off while power supply to the Rakhiarth, Hamdania Colony areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 29 January and 01 February, 2025.

Moreover, to carry out Stringing of ACSR Conductor, the shutdown of 33KV Delina Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sopore-2nd, Delina and Jetty shall remain off while power supply to the Sopore-Town, Amargarh, Krankshivan Colony, Delina, BSF, Kanispora, Jahama, Kralhar, Chandsooma, Khawajabagh, Jetty, Transit Accomodation, PHE Jetty and adjoining areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 29 January, 2025.

Also, to carry out Ongoing work on 33 KV Kalantra tap Line, the shutdown of 33KV Wagoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sangram, Wagoora, Kreeri and Ichloo shall remain off while the power supply to the Wagoora, Kreeri, Mangam, Kawcheck and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 29 January, 2025.

Further, to carry out Replacement of deteriorated poles of 33 KV Line, the shutdown of 33KV Baramulla-1st and Baramulla-2nd Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Baramulla-1st, Kanlibagh, GMC, Baramulla and Baramulla-2nd shall remain off while the power supply to the Baramulla Town, GMC Baramulla, Kanlibagh, Old Town, Azad Gunj, Janbazpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 02 February, 2025.

In order to carry out Stabilization of line, the shutdown of 33KV Kongamdara Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kunzar and Dhobiwan shall remain off while power supply to the Kunzar, Dhobiwan and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 29 January, 2025.

To facilitate HT Conductoring works under RDSS, the shutdown of 33KV Badampora Lar Tulmulla Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Tulmulla, Kheerbhawani and Lar shall remain off while the power supply to the Repora, Watlar, Lar, Tulmulla, Kheerbhawani and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 01 & 06 February, 2025.

Similarly, to carry out Stabilization works, the shutdown of 33KV Nadhihal Tap Line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Ajas shall remain off while power supply to the Ajas, Bazipora, SK Bala and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 30 January & 01 February, 2025.

Also, to carry out Stabilization works, the shutdown of 33KV Badampora Safapora Tapline shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Safapora shall remain off while power supply to the Safapora, Gratbal, Jarakobagh and Manasbal areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 30 January, 2025.