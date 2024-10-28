Power shutdown announced in Valley parts

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch Cutting, the shutdown of below mentioned 33KV lines shall be observed which will subsequently affect electricity to given areas.

The shutdown of 33 KV Magam Kongamdara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kunzar, Dobiwan, Ahmadpora and Kongamdara shall remain off while the power supply to the Kunzar, Dobiwan, Ahmadpora and Kongamdara areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 02 November, 2024.

The shutdown of 33 KV Arampora Handwara Old line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Zachadara, Changmulla, Audoora and Puhrupeth shall remain off while the power supply to the Zachadara, Changmulla, Audoora and Puhrupeth areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 02 November, 2024.

Similarly, in order to carry out reconductoring, the shutdown of 33 KV Alusteng Zakura line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Umerhair shall remain off while the power supply to the Ahmed Nagar, Buchpora and Umerhair partially areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 04:30 PM on 2 & 05 of November, 2024.

Meanwhile, in order to carry out winter preparedness related works, the shutdown of below mentioned 33KV lines shall be observed which will subsequently affect electricity to given areas.

The shutdown of 220KV Amargarh-Zainakote Circuit I&II, 220KV Main Bus and 132/33 KV GSS Zainakote shall be observed due to which power supply to GSS Bemina, Pattan and Wanganpora including 33KV HMT Narbal, Shariefabad shall remain off from GSS Zainakote from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 31 October, 2024.

The shutdown of 220KV Wagoora-Pampore Circuit I&II, 450MVA 220/132KVGrid Station Pampore and 220KV Pampore -Mirbazar Circuit I&II (KPTCL) shall be observed due to which power supply to GSS 132 KV Pampore, GSS Chashmashahi, GSS Khonmoh shall remain off through GSS 220 KV Pampore from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 02 November, 2024.