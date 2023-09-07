Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will embark on a state visit to India. During the state visit, bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas will be discussed.

He is likely to arrive in India on September 9-10 to attend the G20 Summit. On September 11, he will pay a state visit.

During his day-long state visit, the Saudi Crown Prince, who is also the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and holds the post of Prime Minister of the country, is likely to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, Saudi Ambassador Saleh Eid Alhusseini met Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. After the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, ‘Look forward to the further development and progress of the India-Saudi Arabia relationship across all domains.’

The last time the Saudi Crown Prince visited India was in February 2019. The upcoming visit of the prince will be the first after China brokered a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is pushing for the visit of the crown prince.

In February 2019, when the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited India, he also traveled to Pakistan.

Though nothing is official yet, there are signals that the Saudi crown prince may travel to Pakistan during his visit to India. There has been no confirmation from either side as they might want to keep the visit under wraps until the last moment.