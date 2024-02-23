‘Post-Avalanche Rescue’: CEO Gulmarg leads from front, saves 7 lives

GULMARG: In the aftermath of a devastating avalanche striking the Army Ridge area of Gulmarg, a swift and coordinated rescue operation resulted in the successful evacuation of seven individuals, including six skiers from Russia and a local ski guide.

The joint efforts of the Gulmarg Ski Patrol of Tourism Department and J&K Police played a pivotal role in executing the rescue mission, ensuring the safety of those caught in the avalanche.

Upon receiving news of the incident, CEO Gulmarg, Waseem Raja, promptly mobilized a team, accompanied by police officer Haroon Rashid and with great difficulty managed to reach the avalanche site on snow bike and by foot, where he personally oversaw the rescue operations. The proactive involvement of CEO Gulmarg has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly from the local community in Gulmarg, who lauded his unprecedented presence at the rescue site.

The successful outcome of the rescue mission, while saving the lives of seven individuals, is a testament to the coordinated efforts of the rescue team.

Regrettably, amidst the rescue efforts, one skier lost her life. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.