Well known comedian Khyali Saharan has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in a hotel room in Jaipur, police said on Thursday.

The accused had become popular after appearing in the popular television programme ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the comedian, who is an AAP activist, in an “inebriated condition” allegedly raped the woman in a hotel room in Mansarovar area on the pretext of helping her get a job.

“A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman. The matter is being investigated,” said sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav who is posted at Mansarovar police station.

Police said that the woman hailing from Sriganganagar worked as a marketing executive for a firm. She, along with another woman, came in contact with the comedian nearly a month ago seeking help for a job.