Mumbai: Pooja Hegde has filed a lawsuit against UAE-based Umair Sandhu for claiming that the actress attempted suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breaking news: #PoojaHegde tried to commit suicide today afternoon. Thank God, her family members saved her. Details are coming!! As per her brother, she was in severe depression for the last 2 weeks,” Sandhu tweeted.

Irked by these baseless accusations, Pooja Hegde quickly sent a legal notice to Umair Sandhu, demanding that he stop spreading false information and apologize publicly for the harm caused by his unfounded claims.

Despite receiving the legal notice, Umair Sandhu remained unapologetic, mocking the actress with the words, “#PoojaHegde sent me Legal Notice !! Behjo Behjo Notices Flop Actresses.”

Earlier Kriti Sanon also sent him notices following his post on linking her name with Prabhas. “LOL: #KritiSanon Just sent me defamation emails after i tweeted of her ` Broke up’ news with #Prabhas “.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kriti Sanon was in a similar situation when Umair Sandhu incorrectly linked her name to Prabhas, implying a romantic relationship. Kriti acted quickly, sending the critic legal notices demanding that he refrain from making such damaging claims.

Earlier Umair Sandhu falsely claimed that Deepika Padukone’s bag contained drugs. “Cocaine found in #DeepikaPadukone bag today at Mumbai Airport. As per insiders from airport authorities, She gave heavy amounts to officers to hide all facts & things,” he tweeted recently.

He did the same to Jacqueline. “#JacquelineFernandez is in severe depression nowadays. Nobody is signing her in movies. She has no work. As per her makeup artist Shaan, she even tried to commit suicide last month. She ate sleeping pills,” he said.